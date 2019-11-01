A Negative Spider-Man Is One of the Most Positive Toys of the Week

Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular roundup of the coolest toys of the week. This time, we’ve got wooden Lego, cool Spider-Man and Masters of the Universe figures, and a very nifty take on retro arcades. Check it out!

Lego Originals Wooden Minifigure

It’s hard to believe, but not every home is decorated with magnificent sculptures painstakingly assembled from tiny plastic bricks. To remedy that, Lego is launching a new Originals line featuring pieces that blend nostalgia and interior design—like Lego and Pier One had a baby. The first release is an upscaled version of the now iconic Lego minifigure that stands seven inches tall and is handcrafted from oak wood, except for its plastic yellow claw hands. It comes with a small assortment of Lego bricks that can be used to build fun accessories, and Lego encourages people to paint or adorn the figure to match the aesthetics of their home. It’s fun, but is it $120 worth of fun? That much money can also get you the excellent NASA Apollo Saturn V Lego set.

Hot Toys Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) Negative Suit Spider-Man Sixth-Scale Figure

Hot Toys seems to be facing the idea that there might not be any more MCU Iron Man suits to turn into figures with the death of Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame by looking at the many unlockable suits of the PS4 Spider-Man game. The latest is the Negative Suit, a take on the powers of one of the game’s primary villains, Mister Negative.

Aside from that, it’s not really much different from the base figure inspired by the main suit from the game already released. The same applies for all the accessories—being negative doesn’t change that Peter comes with various hands to pose punching or thwipping, as well as webs to do that thwipping with and a series of spider-gadgets based on the game’s arsenal.

If you want a Negative Spidey for yourself, he’ll be out in early 2020. [Hot Toys]

Storm Collectibles Golden Axe AX Battler and Red Dragon Twelfth-Scale Figure

Based on one of Sega’s most hackiest, slashiest, beat-’em-up side scrolling games, Storm Collectibles is recognizing one of Golden Axe’s playable characters—the barbarian Ax Battler—with a 12th-scale figure. In addition to two interchangeable heads and four pairs of hands for sword fighting or hand to hand combat poses, the figure also includes a fully-articulated, fire effect spewing red dragon figure that Ax Battler can ride into battle. When eventually available sometime in early 2020 the pair will set you back $120.

New Wave Toys Dragon’s Lair X RepliCade

One of the most unique and visually appealing video games of the ‘80s swapped pixelated sprites for colorful, fully animated cutscenes (courtesy of Disney veteran Don Bluth)—and 36 years after its debut, you can now distract yourself at work with a miniature but fully functional replica of the Dragon’s Lair arcade cabinet. The game is the latest addition to New Wave Toys’ RepliCade line, and it’s initially being made available for pre-order through Kickstarter, with a $90 pledge locking you in for a March 2020 delivery. But be forewarned, this ranks up there as one of the most frustrating games ever developed, and you might find yourself hurling this tiny cabinet across the room after your character dies for the umpteenth time.

Mondo Masters of the Universe Scareglow

Mondo’s line of insanely detailed Masters of the Universe figures currently only has a handful of heroes and villains to its name: namely He-Man and Skeletor, a.k.a. the figures that you really want out of a MOTU line. Now, it’s getting one that’s cool and tempting enough to maybe change that: Scareglow. And he actually glows!

As well as being completely glow in the dark, Scareglow comes with a removable, posable cape; alternate hands; the Greyskull Reliquary and Key; and even two sets of weapons: two skull-crossed swords and his scythe. Scareglow might be missing out on Halloween, but he can spook his way onto your shelf in January 2020 for $185. [Toyark]

