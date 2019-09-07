Image: Marvel Studios

Peggy Carter? Meet Ethan Hunt.

Well, okay, probably not, but possible time travel fanfiction I may or may not be working on aside, here’s some fun casting news: Hayley Atwell, known for playing Peggy Carter in the Marvel films and on TV’s Agent Carter, has signed on to join the next Mission: Impossible film.



As confirmed by the Hollywood Reporter, Atwell will join Tom Cruise and writer-director Christopher McQuarrie for the seventh installment in the spy-action-wild-stunt-excuse franchise, which is currently in production alongside the eighth installment, also written and directed by McQuarrie.



The news was first announced via Instagram, where McQuarrie posted a picture of Atwell along with the phrase, “Should you choose to accept…” a reference to the eponymous impossible mission. And Atwell responded, referencing her days as Peggy Carter, “Mission: Accepted. Though I’m not the sort to follow orders…”

Maybe, after her stint in Captain America, her own TV show, and now this, we can accept that Hayley Atwell should be a big-name action hero? I’m so ready to live in that world.



The next Mission: Impossible hits theaters July 23, 2021.



