Image: FX

After a cheeky campaign of teasers designed to evoke 1980s summer-camp slasher movies, we’ve finally got the first official trailer for American Horror Story: 1984, and man does it deliver. The fashions! The hair! The escaped serial killer named “Mr. Jingles”! The campfire tales of massacres! The Jazzercise!



We had a feeling that going totally 1980s might be a genius move for Ryan Murphy’s long-running horror anthology, and this trailer sure makes us even more excited to check out the new season. This is no Stranger Things rip-off—this is the 1980s filtered through a more playfully nasty lens, and we are here for it.

Advertisement

Who’s ready to head to Camp Redwood? American Horror Story: 1984—starring Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, John Carroll Lynch, and what appears to be many truckloads of pastel outfits and extra-strength hairspray— premieres September 18 on FX.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.