A Mandalorian Easter Egg Brings Back Jango Fett's Legends-Era Mentor

The Star Wars: Legends continuity isn’t canon anymore. But if there’s one thing we’ve learned from the Disney Star Wars universe, it’s that it’s perfect canon fodder. Everything old is new again.

The latest fun bit of Legends to turn into canon is via an Easter egg in the new episode of The Mandalorian, one which was quickly uncovered by fans, naturally enough. As reported by Comic Book Resources, fans quickly got to work translating the text of Boba Fett’s code chain—the signature of his armor, which he shows to Din in order to prove his ownership—which is rendered in a legible Mando’a script that has existed in the Star Wars universe for a while.

What’s fun about the translation is that it contains the name of a pivotal figure in the Legends version of Jango Fett’s backstory: Jaster Me reel, with the text “Mentor Jaste” being visible and, really, only possibly meaning one thing . In Legends, Mereel was a rightful heir to the Mandalorian throne, who adopted and raised Jango after Death Watch warriors killed his family. As told in Jango Fett: Open Seasons by Haden Blackman and Ramón F. Bachs, Jango fights alongside Jaster in the Mandalorian Civil War and comes close to being the new Mand’alor himself. And while Jango’s role in Mandalorian society is not nearly so prominent (so far as we know) in the Disney continuity, his relationship with Jaster is, apparently, canon in some form or another, whatever role in this world Jaster might play.

This extra building block in Jango Fett’s origin is something someone somewhere is going to have a lot of fun playing with. In the meantime, The Mandalorian is the premium place to go for Star Wars Easter eggs and Mandalorian drama alike.

