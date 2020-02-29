A M.A.S.K. Movie Is Still Happening, and It Has a New Writer

MASK! Image : DIC

M.A.S.K., the Kenner toyline about transforming war vehicles helmed by pilots in rejected sets of Destiny armor, has been on the rocky path to a film adaptation for a long time. Last we heard, it was still happening. But that was in 2018, and a lot can change in that time. But this is, apparently, not one of them—M.A.S.K is still on, and has a new writer attached.

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, Chris Bremner, the scribe who co-write Bad Boys For Life, is now on tap to write a new take on M.A.S.K. for Hasbro and Paramount, who seem determined to find a way to turn this obscure toy line into a hit. Accompanying Bremner is still director F. Gary Gray of The Fate of the Furious and the much-less-of-a-good-time Men in Black International, who has been attached to the film since way back in 2018.

Advertisement

In case you don’t know (and how couldn’t you?!) M.A.S.K. stands for Mobile Armored Strike Kommandos, and its heroes face off perpetually against the terrorist (?) network Vicious Evil Network of Mayhem—V.E.N.O.M. Yep, definitely made in the same era as GI Joe.

No word yet on when the film will be produced or released. But if you’re interested in Bremner’s writing chops, he’s also working on National Treasure 3.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.