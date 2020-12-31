A Looming Disaster Turns Personal in Short Sci-Fi Film Inoculation

Jackie (Kiersten Armstrong) tries to accept what’s coming. Image : Inoculation Film

Bad presidents may leave (hopefully) and effective vaccines may arrive (eventually), but there’s not a ton of hope regarding the horrific effects of climate change. Shot in 2019 but filled with eerily prophetic themes, short film Inoculation updates the eco-horror genre with a realistic yet dread-filled story.

Inoculation—which premiered via Film Shortage and was written, produced, and directed by Andrew Harrell and Patrick Nichols—frames its looming disaster through the eyes of a married couple: environmental toxicologist Joshua (Scott Swayze) and his wife, Jackie (Kiersten Armstrong), who has a feeling her husband is creeping into doomsday-paranoia territory. And he is up to something...the film’s title is a clue.

In their statement on Film Shortage, the directors noted they were inspired by “pessimistic outlooks on climate change; the stages of grief; and how global threats outside of our control corrupt our ability to be rational and connect with each other.” For Inoculation’s characters , t he menace is vague and the outcome is uncertain, but the uneasy mood sure feels awfully familiar.

