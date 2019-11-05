A Look Inside the New, Complete Retelling of Game of Thrones' Epic Journey

The war for Westeros has been won, and regardless of how you feel about how it all played out, Game of Thrones is over. If you want to reminisce about the show without spending a gabillion hours doing a rewatch, io9 has an exclusive look inside a gorgeous new book that will let you do just that.



Being published by Chronicle Books this month, Myles McNutt’s Game of Thrones: A Guide to Westeros and Beyond, The Complete Series looks back on all eight seasons of the show to present a detailed re-examination of the events, character arcs, and relationships that waxed and waned as we went from Ned Stark’s uneasy promotion to Hand of the King, all the way to Daenerys Targaryen’s ill-fated siege of King’s Landing.

It’s got a very pretty cover. Image : HBO/Chronicle Books

As well as infographics covering everything you need to know about Dany’s dragons, key battles in the War of the Five Kings, or even Arya’s globetrotting journey across the show, A Guide to Westeros and Beyond also includes essays examining key character relationships and arcs as they developed over the show. Check out a few snippets of those essays and infographics below in this set of spreads from the book, making their debut here on io9!



Take a look at just some of the essays and infographics found inside A Guide to Westeros and Beyond. Image : HBO/Chronicle Books

Even if you came away from the final season of the show disappointed about specific events or character choices, or even simply wondered what could’ve been with more time in this world, this book is at least a reminder of the meticulous and gorgeously designed build up that came before it. You know what they say about the journey being as important than the destination, if not more important in the end? This is that, in hardback form.



Game of Thrones: A Guide to Westeros and Beyond, The Complete Series, is in stores as of today, November 5.

