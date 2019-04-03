Photo: All Images: Industrial Light & Magic Presents: Making Solo, by Rob Bredow © Abrams Books, 2019

The story behind how Solo came to life is...well, a lot more intriguing than Lucasfilm would want it to be. And while Abrams Books’ latest Star Wars “making of” release may not have the full story you’d perhaps want to hear about Solo specifically, its plethora of behind-the-scenes images paint an intimate picture nonetheless.

Written by ILM visual effects supervisor and co-producer Rob Bredow, and featuring a foreword from Solo director Ron Howard, Making Solo: A Star Wars Story offers an eyewitness account of how the latest spinoff film in the Star Wars franchise was brought to life.

Image: Abrams Books

From pre-production concept art, to behind-the-scenes photos from filming, and eventually insight into how ILM’s post-production work helped bring the galaxy far, far away to life once again, Making Solo offers a glimpse into what went into bringing this pivotal chapter in the life of one of Star Wars’ most beloved heroes to the big screen.

To celebrate the release of the book, io9 has an exclusive look at four of the all-new photos included among the myriad library of snapshots included in its pages—check them out in all their glory below, as well as a gallery of a few more of the photos you’ll be able to see in the book.

All Images: Industrial Light & Magic Presents: Making Solo, by Rob Bredow © Abrams Books, 2019 1 / 8

Making Solo: A Star Wars Story hits shelves April 16.

