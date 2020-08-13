A Look Inside How Mondo's Glorious Batman: The Animated Series Collection Came to Life

We didn’t count on being this happy. Image : Justin Erickson/Insight Editions

In 2018, artist Justin Erickson and Mondo’s celebration of one of the best Batman adaptations of all time wowed us with som e truly stunning works. And now, you can see them, a long with the process Erickson took to arrive to his final pieces, in a new artbook—and we’ve got a look inside.



Batman: The Animated Series: The Phantom City Creative Collection, being published by Insight Editions later this year, gathers all of Erickson’s gorgeous pieces covering the 2018 show, and more.

Image : Justin Erickson/Insight Editions

It explores both unused concepts for posters (like the Mask of the Phantasm variants seen above), as well as looks at how Erickson’s work was adapted when Mondo began releasing the beloved show’s soundtrack on vinyl—including a look at the rather adorable rogues’ gallery card s highlighting mug shots of Gotham’s finest that were included in that release. See them, and a few more pages from the book below, debuting exclusively here on io9!



Image : Justin Erickson/Insight Editions Image : Justin Erickson/Insight Editions Image : Justin Erickson/Insight Editions Image : Justin Erickson/Insight Editions 1 / 4

Batman: The Animated Series: The Phantom City Creative Collection will be available on October 6, and is available for pre-order now.

