Toys and Collectibles

A Look Inside How Mondo's Glorious Batman: The Animated Series Collection Came to Life

James Whitbrook
Filed to:Exclusive
Batman: The Animated Series
Image: Justin Erickson/Insight Editions
In 2018, artist Justin Erickson and Mondo’s celebration of one of the best Batman adaptations of all time wowed us with some truly stunning works. And now, you can see them, along with the process Erickson took to arrive to his final pieces, in a new artbook—and we’ve got a look inside.

Batman: The Animated Series: The Phantom City Creative Collection, being published by Insight Editions later this year, gathers all of Erickson’s gorgeous pieces covering the 2018 show, and more.

Illustration for article titled A Look Inside How Mondos Glorious iBatman: The Animated Series/i Collection Came to Life
Image: Justin Erickson/Insight Editions

It explores both unused concepts for posters (like the Mask of the Phantasm variants seen above), as well as looks at how Erickson’s work was adapted when Mondo began releasing the beloved show’s soundtrack on vinyl—including a look at the rather adorable rogues’ gallery cards highlighting mug shots of Gotham’s finest that were included in that release. See them, and a few more pages from the book below, debuting exclusively here on io9!

Batman: The Animated Series: The Phantom City Creative Collection will be available on October 6, and is available for pre-order now.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

numberthirteen
numberthirteen

The “dark deco” style of B:TAS was mindblowing when it came out and still looks magnificent today.

So many cartoons of my youth have aged badly (some very badly), but B:TAS, because it's so unique, remains absolutely timeless. Such a perfect example of good design being so valuable to an IP - you can still feel its influence today.