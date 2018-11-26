Image: Dave Johnson (Dark Horse)

While Hellboy himself drifts off into, well, hell, the comics universe of Mike Mignola’s iconic creation has been kept alive by frequent dips back into Hellboy’s days as an agent of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense. We’re getting you ready for a dip back in time with a look inside the first issue of the latest chapter.

The latest in a line of miniseries that kicked off with Hellboy’s exploits in 1952, Hellboy and the BPRD: 1956—written by Mignola and Chris Roberson, with art by Yishan Li, Mike Norton, Michael Avon Oeming, and Dave Stewart—picks up up in the wake of the trio of stories told under the 1955 banner. This time, Hellboy and his team are tasked with dealing with a crisis in Mexico, where a rise of supernaturally-linked violence has led to the BPRD being called in. But even with a new threat to face, as you’ll see in our preview below, Hellboy’s mind is somewhere else...

Hellboy and the BPRD: 1956 is in stores this Wednesday, November 28.

