Image: FX

There’s wild rumors about who could play Black Canary and Huntress in Birds of Prey. Edward James Olmos is no longer in The Predator. Ewan McGregor promises a faithful adaptation of Doctor Sleep. Plus, could Avengers 4 see a familiar Marvel villain return again, and a new Preacher clip. Spoilers, away!

Birds of Prey

Comic Book Movie alleges Warner Bros. is currently looking to cast either Vanessa Kirby or Jodie Comer for the role of Black Canary, and Alexandra Daddario as The Huntress. Geeks WorldWide has word Blake Lively is also being considered for a role.

The Flash

According to Production Weekly, the solo Flash movie starring Ezra Miller begins filming February 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Predator

Speaking with /Film, Edward James Olmos revealed his character has been cut from The Predator entirely due to length.

I’m not in the show though—It was too long so my character, they had to take me out. They were like half an hour, 3/4 of an hour too long. So I understand why. It was gracious of them to call me and tell me, ‘Hey, we really feel bad,’ you know?

Meet Jimmy

Michael Bay is set to produce a feature adaptation of the short film Meet Jimmy, concerning a haunted podcast that kills its listeners. Original director David-Jan Bronsgeest is set to helm the full-length version, while Shawn and Michael Rasmussen will write the script alongside the short’s author, Tim Koomen. [Deadline]

Doctor Sleep

Appearing as a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Ewan McGregor confirmed the Doctor Sleep movie is a direct adaptation of Stephen King’s novel.

Well, it’s very faithful to the book, the script. So, I mean if you’ve read the novel, that’s the story we’re going to tell.





Avengers 4

During Vudu’s Infinity War viewing party, the Russos revealed Red Skull is now free to leave Vormir any time he’d like...like, say in the sequel?

Grudge

Deadline reports Taka Ichise, producer of the original Ju-On franchise, has filed a lawsuit against the remake’s production company, Good Universe. The suit claims Good Universe has not given Ichise an agreed upon producer credit.

The Primevals

Stop-motion fans, rejoice! Full Moon Features has agreed to complete the late David Allen’s decades-spanning passion project, The Primevals, for release next year. Though the film’s plot is hazy, it’s known to combine “time travel, Eskimos, yetis, robots, and giant lizards.” Head over to Coming Soon for a gallery of previously unreleased Primevals production stills throughout the years.

Bumblebee: The Movie

Transformers News has a new Japanese poster and international TV spot.

The Death of Superman

Screen Rant has an exclusive clip of Superman meeting up with Lex Luthor under house arrest.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Jessica Lange is confirmed to return for the ninth season of American Horror Story. Lange, who left the series after its fourth season, will reprise her role as Constance, her character from the show’s first season Murder House, in episode six of Apocalypse. [TV Line]

Meanwhile, Deadline also reports the series has also been renewed for a tenth season.

Pantheon

AMC has ordered an animated anthology series based on the short story work of Kevin Liu, focusing on the theme of uploaded intelligences. [Deadline]

The Orville

During a panel at Star Trek Las Vegas on Friday, Jonathan Frakes revealed his upcoming episode guest stars Star Trek alums Marina Sirtis, Tony Todd as a Moclan, and both F. Murray Abraham and Ron Canada as admirals for the Planetary Union. Frakes also revealed Ted Danson makes an appearance. [Trek Movie]

Doctor Who

Filming has wrapped on series eleven.

Roswell, New Mexico

Original series star Shiri Appleby is slated to direct an episode of the Roswell reboot.

What We Do in the Shadows

Ben Travers reports the What We Do in the Shadows TV series premieres spring 2019.

Killjoys

Spoiler TV has images from episode 5 of season 4, “Greening Pains.” More at the link.

With D’av’s new born son’s life on the line, the trio take desperate measures to save him.

Wynonna Earp

The forest reveals its secret in the trailer for this week’s episode, “No Cure For Crazy.”

Preacher

Gran’ma makes a deal with the devil in a clip from next week’s episode, “The Tom/Brady.”

Fear the Walking Dead

Finally, AMC has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette on the making of the second half of season four.

Banner art by Jim Cooke .

