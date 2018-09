In 1977, NASA launched its Voyager probes—famously carrying gold-plated records filled with earthly information, just in case they encountered any intelligent life among the stars. Raphael Rogers’ short film Scavenger asks: What if the records actually fell into some curious alien hands?

Scavenger, which makes creative use of Vimeo Stock—the platform’s newly-launched, community-based stock-footage marketplace—gives us a very hopeful best-case scenario as an answer.