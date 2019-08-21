Image: Nickelodeon

What happened before Jurassic World suffered the same fate as Jurassic Park? We’ll find out next month in a very surprising (and cute) way.

On September 14, Nickelodeon will debut a brand new series called Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar. It’s a 13-episode, CG animated mini-series set before the events of the first Jurassic World film. It follows Owen Grady and Claire Dearing (played by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the movies, but not in the TV show) as they deal with minor park issues three years before things go really bad.

Here’s the first clip from the show, which should remind you of a very famous scene from another Jurassic movie.

And here’s a trailer that came out last week, in case you missed it.

You can read more information on the show, including a brief prequel—Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit Part 1 and Part 2, which you can find on the Nick App and VOD on August 25—in the press release.

Though I’m not a huge fan of these Lego animated series, I will admit I’m kind of fascinated to see what Jurassic World was like when it was running well. What does John Hammond’s vision look like when it’s actually executed to its fullest potential? The original movie showed some of that, but a 13-episode animated show feels like a fun outlet to explore the normal goings on at a dinosaur theme park.

And don’t forget. There’s another Jurassic World animated show coming too. That one on Netflix.

Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar, will debut Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. The third Jurassic World movie, which is currently in pre-production, opens June 11, 2021.

