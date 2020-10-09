Just a normal day at camp! Image : Netflix

Isla Nublar: Where you are the endangered species. Netflix has announced that Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is coming back for season two, releasing a teaser trailer hinting at the dangers to come, as the kids struggle to survive an island full of carnivorous dinosaurs.

As revealed in a press release, Dreamworks Animation confirmed a second season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is coming to Netflix sometime in 2021. The first season, which took place alongside the events of Jurassic World, is about six teenagers who find themselves fighting for their lives on Isla Nublar during what was supposed to be a cool summer camp. As you can see in the teaser trailer, it’s anything but fun.

The first season ended with the teens being left behind on the island, possibly forced to fend for themselves until the show collides with the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The teaser shows that it’s not an easy time for them, with several dinosaurs hunting or otherwise terrifying them. Showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley confirmed with io9 that this Camp Cretaceous ending is 100% canon, which means that between the events of the first and second films...there were just six kids stuck behind on Isla Nublar. Which seems very bad!

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous returns with season two in 2021. The first season is currently available to watch on Netflix.



