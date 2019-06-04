Image: Netflix

In the Jurassic Park franchise, humans have never had the common sense to learn from their past mistakes and stop trying to genetically engineer dinosaurs. That’s why, whenever something goes wrong at the park, people end up getting killed. But a little loss of life has never been enough to stop the capitalist machine, and in Netflix’s new animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, we’ll be introduced to InGen’s latest go at turning a Dino-safari into a grand, moneymaking opportunity.

Jurassic Outpost has a press release today from Netflix and Dreamworks Animation (we’ve reached out to Netflix and will update should we hear back). In Camp Cretaceous, a group of “lucky” teenagers wind up on the far side Isla Nubar where they’re meant to embark upon a fun, guided adventure that’ll introduce them to all variety of prehistoric creatures brought to life through the power of modern genetic engineering. But—and stop me if you’ve heard this one before—when a dinosaur-related incident strands the kids in the wild with no means of communicating with the outside world, they’re forced to band together lest they end up being done in by a scaly animal that, if nature had its way, they never would have had a chance to see.

While the plot of Camp Cretaceous —which is set to be showrun by Scott Kreamer and Lane Lueras and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Colin Trevorrow—falls more or less in line with other entries into the Jurassic franchise, what’s interesting about the series is that it’s set in the same continuity as the films and is chronologically concurrent with 2015's Jurassic World. While it wasn’t stated in the release, that means it’s likely we’ll see some of that film’s characters making cameos.

This isn’t the first time an animated series set in this universe has been attempted (also by Dreamworks) but looks like this one is ready to roar. Perhaps when the series premieres globally in 2020, it’ll shed some interesting light on what, if anything, could have been done to prevent the catastrophic events fated to play out in the future.

This post has been updated to include the teaser Dreamworks released.

