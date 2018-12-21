Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the latest toys that... well, sorry, you’ll have to ask for them next Christmas, at this point. But while you’re drawing up a list (and checking it twice), we’ve got a glorious Game of Thrones figure, even more Captain Marvel toys, a truly incredible Godzilla, and more. Check it out!



Advertisement

Hot Toys Aquaman

Now that his movie is finally out, it’s time for Arthur Curry’s mandatory new Hot Toys figure! Depicting the wayward son of Atlantis in his comics-inspired supersuit, Hot Toys’ latest figure is otherwise pretty sparsely accessorized; all it comes with some alternate hands for posing, and his trident to hold. Guess you can’t really make the ability to commune with sea life or shout “MY MAN!” an action figure feature, really. Hot Toys’ Aquaman is set to release in late 2019. [Hot Toys]





Advertisement

NECA 1956 Movie Poster Godzilla

One of NECA’s favorite kinds of action figure variants is clever painting techniques to recreate a very specific aesthetic—but none have done it so perfectly as this version of its 1956 Godzilla, painted to look exactly like the Big G looks on the iconic original poster for the film. The 6 inch figure is fully articulated should you want to pose it of your own accord, but to really sell the illusion, he comes packaged in a fantastic recreation of the poster...and it’s honestly kind of weird just how perfectly it blends in. It’s only when you notice the articulation that you can tell it’s actually a toy! You’ll be coveting it for a little while longer though—it’s not set to release until the middle of 2019. [Toyark]

Advertisement

Hasbro Captain Marvel Starforce and Binary Form Figures

We already gotten a great look at Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line for Captain Marvel, but the company has revealed two new exclusives to add a little more Danvers to your toy shelf. The first, exclusive to Walmart, is a “Binary Form” version of Carol, replicating her glowing powered-up form seen in the trailers, complete with flaming VFX accessories to replicate her getting ready to light some bad guys up.

The second, exclusive to Target, is a simple repaint of the normal Captain Marvel figure to recreate Carol’s Kree-suited “Starforce” colors, but that’s not all—if you don’t want another Carol to add to your shelf, the figure actually comes with all the parts and accessories to swap out Carol’s head and hands and turn it into a figure of Gemma Chan’s character, Dr. Minn-Erva. Both figures will set you back $20 when they release in January. [Marvel]

Advertisement

Mezco One:12 Hal Jordan

Mezco’s line of DC figures gets a cosmic boost with this rad take on the iconic guardian of Sector 2814! This Previews-Catalogue exclusive version of Hal comes with a fabric supersuit, and, of course, tons of accessories, from different hands to post Hal ready for a scrap (or conjure a new construct from his ring), his charging lantern—which actually lights up when you press the ring-wearing fist into it—and a couple of constructs to depict him blasting energy or pulling up a protective shield. Your wallet can fear the power of Green Lantern’s light to the tune of $85 when it releases in August 2019. [Toyark]

Advertisement

ThreeZero 1/6 Scale Game of Thrones Drogon

ThreeZero were crazy enough to actually make a 1/6 scale Drogon, but not crazy enough to make the massive, 18″ tall beast a proper “action figure.” It’s not articulated, but is instead an elaborate polyresin stand for you to pose your other 1:6 scale Game of Thrones figures with. Still, even if you didn’t have any figures to pose with Drogon, it’s an impressive display piece on its own, almost 23 inches long and depicted roaring above the smoky remains of a few victims.

Advertisement

One of those victims will be your wallet, though; preorders are live now, and Drogon will set you back petrifying $1,500. If you want one, you’ll have most of 2019 to make up for spending almost two grand on a giant dragon, because Drogon isn’t set to actually release until fall. [ThreeZero]

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.