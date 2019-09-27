A Hocus Pocus Fan Musical Recreates the Classic Halloween Film's 'Lost Scenes'

“What evil is this?” Image : Patty Cake Productions ( YouTube

Hocus Pocus may be the perfect Halloween movie, but you always feel like you can have more—in another world, we could have. A few scenes spotted in this trailer have been lost to time, but now a new musical number has brought the Sanderson Sisters back. And there’s hell to pay...at the grocery store.



Patty Cake Productions has released an original music video called “Into The Night,” a tribute to Hocus Pocus and the Sanderson Sisters, originally played by Bette Midler (Winifred), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah), and Kathy Najimy (Mary). The music video is not only a fun nod to the characters we know and love, but it recreates a key storyline from the movie that some Hocus Pocus fans may not even realize was missing.

The original script, along with an early trailer, tell of the lost scenes involving evil chocolate. You see, the reason the children were susceptible to Sarah’s hypnotic song was because the Sanderson Sisters first fed them magical Candy Crows that put them in a trance. This was also what had happened to Emily, Thackery Binx’s sister . After coming back from the dead and running “amo k amo k amo k,” the sisters decide to recreate their devilish recipe with a visit to a grocery store. Then they go around giving treats to all the children in town—making them ripe and ready for “Come Little Children.”

Patty Cake has released other music videos featuring the Sanderson Sisters, including a Taylor Swift parody called “Look What You Made Me Brew” (which also has the Evil Queen Regina from Once Upon a Time, which made me very happy). A few songs from the group’s unofficial Hocus Pocus “musical” are also available on iTunes.

You can, of course, catch Hocus Pocus basically all next month on Freeform.

