Image: Buena Vista

Hulu’s next big show is coming from the beloved mind of Douglas Adams—as Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy returns to TV once more.



Deadline reports that Carlton Cuse and Jason Fuchs will both showrun and write the adaptation of Adams’ beloved sci-fi series for the streaming service. The story follows hapless Englishman, and noted towel fan, Arthur Dent on his adventures across the cosmos after the earth is demolished by an alien species called the Vogons, primarily to make way for the interstellar version of a highway.

Advertisement

It’s a second crack at the series for Disney—the media conglomerate helped produce the 2005 film adaptation through Touchstone Pictures and Buena Vista, which starred Martin Freeman as Arthur Dent—who of course now own Hulu in its entirety after consuming Fox’s stake in the streaming platform during the acquisition process earlier this year.

Advertisement

It’s not the first time Hitchhikers has come to TV, either: there was, of course, the beloved staple of British popular culture that is the 1981 BBC adaptation, which utilized the cast of the 1978 BBC Radio series Adams’ first book in the series was ultimately based on, before continuing it with 5 novels—The Restaurant at the End of the Universe, Life, the Universe, and Everything, So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish, Mostly Harmless, and then And Another Thing..., penned by author Eoin Colfer with the support of Adams’ widow, Jane Belson.

We’ll bring you more on Hulu’s plans for Hitchhikers as we learn it.



For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.





