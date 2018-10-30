‘Tis the season to go completely overboard with costumes and decorations, so when Mike Warren decided on Ghost Rider for his Halloween getup, he knew he’d have to go the extra mile with a wearable glowing skull helmet surrounded in a cloud of smoke. But instead of reaching for the dry ice, he adapted a more modern tool for generating smoke: a vape.

Warren documented the entire build over on Instructables, even including links to all of the parts and components he used, as well as the 3D skull model he modified and 3D printed. The glowing LEDs hidden inside the skull genuinely create the look of fire, without the risk of anything actually going up in flames. But it’s the smoke that totally sells this costume.

The smoke comes from a store-bought electronic cigarette, which Warren modded with custom controls, a fan unit, and a series of flexible tubes to redirect the flow so that it all billowed out from inside and around the base of the skull. The e-cig was filled with food-safe vegetable glycerine that didn’t contain any tobacco or flavorings which would have made wearing the costume unbearable for more than a few minutes.

As for the flaming motorcycle? That might be next year’s project.

[Instructables via Hackaday]