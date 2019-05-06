Photo: Lionsgate

David S. Goyer has already helped reboot Batman and Superman. Next, he’ll do the same for Pinhead. Hellraiser rises, anyone?

Spyglass Media Group just announced it has hired Goyer to produce and write the story for a “loyal, yet evolved reimagining” of Hellraiser, the classic 1987 horror film from Clive Barker about a mysterious puzzle box that unlocks a sinister, violent dimension run by the Cenobites, including the iconic Pinhead.

“I’ve been a fan of Clive’s work since the original Books of Blood paperbacks and The Hellbound Heart novella,” Goyer (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) said in a statement. “Having the chance to reimagine Pinhead and the Cenobites for a new audience is a nightmare-come-true. Gary [Barber, CEO of Spyglass] is a true fan as well and we’re committed to making something dark and visceral.”

Making new Hellraiser movies isn’t an original proposition. Whether you are aware of it or not there have been nine Hellraiser movies made since the 1987 original (making it 10 total in the series so far)—and remakes have even been in the works several times, with multiple people, including Barker himself, taking a stab at it. None of them got made though.

Whether or not Spyglass will get to the finish line is anyone’s guess, but according to the press release, the company will “finance, develop and fast track the film for worldwide theatrical distribution.” We’ll bring you more as we know it.

