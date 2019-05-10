Image: Patrick Zircher and Jason Keith (DC Comics)

Fast and Furious’ villainous car-wizard Cipher could be getting her own spinoff. Jason Momoa teases an eco-minded Aquaman 2. Harvey Birdman’s assistant Birdgirl is getting a TV series. Plus, Cloak & Dagger gets downright pixellated, a violent new clip from Brightburn, and it takes two to tango on the next iZombie. To me, my spoilers!



The Suicide Squad

The Wrap reports that longtime James Gunn collaborator Michael Rooker is in talks to join the director once again in The Suicide Squad. Rooker would play King Shark (who previously had a TV role on The Flash and was seriously considered for the first Suicide Squad film), the iconic DC villain who is, well, a humanoid shark. Heeeeeeeeee’s a shark, he’s a shark, he’s a shark, he’s a shark!

Persephone

Brianna Hildebrand, Mary-Louise Parker, Emile Hirsch, and Malcolm McDowell have joined the cast Jeffrey Morris’ sci-fi feature, Persephone. According to Screen Daily, the film is “set in the year 2185 when humans have fled an uninhabitable earth in search of a new world. When a team of three astronauts discover a massive planet, they are dispatched to engage with an unexpected lifeform that threatens the future of humanity.”

Fast and Furious: Cipher

THR also has word Universal is planning “a female-fronted Fast and Furious spinoff built around Charlize Theron’s character, Cipher.”

Aquaman 2

Appearing as a guest on Ellen, Jason Momoa revealed he and writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick have “locked in” an ecologically-minded story for Aquaman 2.

I was excited to get back in there, and so I’ve been working with our previous writer, and getting in there, and we’ve got a locked story, and we’re getting into it. I was really, really, really passionate to do the second one because it’s the first time where it’s all on Earth. It’s combining land and sea, kind of like what I’m doing with this [environmental cause]. There’s no outside aliens destroying Earth, it’s us.

Annabelle Comes Home

Annabelle Comes Home now hits theaters Wednesday, June 26—just five days after the 6/21 release of the Child’s Play remake. [Bloody-Disgusting]

The Addams Family

Bloody-Disgusting also reports The Addams Family will also hit theaters one week earlier than expected on October 11.

Brightburn

The evil kid from Brightburn squashes a man inside an automobile in the latest clip.

Perfect



/Film also has an exclusive clip from Perfect, a new sci-fi/horror film about genetic engineering from producer Steven Soderbergh.

Stumptown

Greg Rucka’s comic book series, Stumptown, is going to series at ABC. Cobie Smulders will play private investigator Dex Parios, as previously reported. According to TV Line, the network plans to change the title.

Birdgirl

Adult Swim has also ordered a Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law spinoff series starring Paget Brewster as Birdman’s former assistant/sidekick, Birdgirl. According to THR, “the half-hour animated series will follow Judy Ken Sebben/Birdgirl (Paget Brewster) after she is named CEO of the world’s largest and most nonsensical corporation.”

The 100

KSiteTV has photos from “Children of Gabriel,” next week’s episode of The 100. More at the link.

Cloak & Dagger

Tandy challenges Baron Samedi to a video game in the promo for next week’s episode of Cloak & Dagger, “Two Player.”

iZombie

Finally, Liz eats the brains of a murdered tango dancer in the trailer for next week’s episode of iZombie, “Five, Six, Seven, Ate!”

