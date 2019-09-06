Photo: Disney

A new fan video brings a decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe films together, to show the courageous journey and what finally brought it to an end.



Ten years, 21 films, a lot of popcorn. The MCU spent years building to Avengers: Endgame, dedicating dozens of hours to the adventures of Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Black Widow, and hundreds of others.

Merman aka “Slyfer,” a 19-year-old French YouTuber and student video editor, released a new compilation called “(Marvel) Avengers | Journey’s End,” commemorating Avengers: Endgame and the entire MUC so far. It runs at about eight minutes, but it’s a worthwhile eight minutes.

Disney and Marvel are currently getting ready for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which starts with Scarlett Johansson’s solo debut as Black Widow in 2020, followed by the arrival of The Eternals.

The series took a bit of a hit recently, as the shared partnership between Sony and Disney for Spider-Man dissolved, with Sony CEO Tony Vinciquerra saying just yesterday the company has confidence in its own shared universe succeeding. It remains to be seen if it will look anything like the tremendous achievement Marvel Studios pulled off over the last several years.

