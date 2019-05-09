Photo: Marvel Studios, Amazon Studios

What happens when the warnings of Agnes Nutter combine with modern popular culture? Well, it might be Avengers: Endgame spoilers, apparently.

For those unaware, part of Good Omens’ background storytelling about the impending divine apocalypse includes the writings of Agnes Nutter—the woman behind The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch, a bonkers book of, well, nice and accurate prophecies. In Good Omens, it turns out to be the only completely accurate book of prophecies ever written in human history.

So with the Good Omens TV show on the way, a Twitter account claiming to be Agnes herself—@NiceProphecies, of course—has been quietly tweeting to its less than 300 followers since the start of 2019, making gags about Donald Trump, UK football leagues, and even just direct prophecies from The Nice and Accurate Prophecies itself. But it’s come to prominence this morning after being spotted by the Radio Times and signal boosted by Good Omens co-author Neil Gaiman.

Although the account’s been around for a while at this point, the sudden prominence becomes a little more interesting when you realize Agnes tweeted out something rather intriguing about Avengers: Endgame...days before it was released:

Once again, for those unfamiliar, all of Agnes’ prophecies are indeed true. And so’s this one, because Iron Man certainly comes a cropper (quick British idiom translation: “coming a cropper” of something means to befall an often embarrassing but usually generally unfortunate circumstance) in Avengers: Endgame. Tony perishing in a moment of grandiose sacrifice, while not embarrassing, is definitely a rather spectacular example of coming a cropper!

To be fair to the potential Ms. Nutters among us, it wasn’t exactly tough to prophecize something bad happening to Tony Stark in Endgame. We all expected Robert Downey Jr. to be bowing out of his time in the Marvel universe in some form or another. Plus, by the week the account made its prophetical warning, significant details about Endgame’s plot—and a good chunk of the movie itself—had leaked its way online. Hell, the whole movie had!

So was Agnes having a bit of fortuitous insight, or was she just googling spoilers? We’ll never know, but it’s still fun to see some more timely takes on Agnes Nutter’s words of wisdom. If the account is actually officially connected to the Good Omens show, though, it dropping Avengers spoilers is even weirder. When io9 reached out to Amazon to clarify whether or not the @NiceProphecies account has any official connection to the show, their response was, well... see for yourself:

“...on the ninethe daye of maye ye shall let fans draw thy owne conclusions.”

It’s a little blunt for one of Agnes’ prophecies, but hey—she didn’t go offeth the record.

Good Omens is set to be released on Amazon Prime on May 31.



