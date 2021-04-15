A Game of Thrones Villain You Loved to Hate May Join Aquaman 2

Pilou Asbaek attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. Photo : Morgan Lieberman ( Getty Images )

Game of Thrones fans loved to loathe all his despicable moves when he was playing Ironborn scoundrel Euron Greyjoy, and now Pilou Asbaek is circling an as-yet-unknown role in Aquaman 2, which of course stars another Game of Thrones alum, Jason Momoa.

Advertisement

Deadline brings this report, as yet unconfirmed by Warner Bros., of Momoa’s first new co-star in the anticipated sequel , which will be once again directed by James Wan and penned by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who co-wrote 2018's Aquaman. Deadline points out that “plot is unknown at this time and it is unknown who Asbaek would be playing in the film,” but that doesn’t mean we can’t speculate!

Do you think Asbaek will be playing a friend to Aquaman, or (far more likely) the latest troublemaker to cross his path? Will he be a familiar DC villain, or a new menace created especially for Aquaman 2? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and remember, we’ve got a bit of time to wait on this one; it’s not scheduled to release until December 16, 2022.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.