We’ve been so excited about Mike Flanagan’s big-screen adaptation of Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep (aka The Shining sequel) that we kind of forgot about the director’s other big horror project. That changed today when Netflix finally reminded us about the new series The Haunting of Hill House.



We first heard about the series—a fresh take on the classic Shirley Jackson ghost story—way back in April 2017, when Flanagan (whose other credits include Hush, Oculus, Before I Wake, and Ouija: Origin of Evil) had just finished another Netflix project, Gerald’s Game (his first King adaptation). Since then, he’s clearly been very busy creating, directing, and exec producing the new series, which reunites Flanagan with Gerald’s Game stars Carla Gugino and Henry Thomas. The rest of the cast includes Michiel Huisman, Timothy Hutton, and Elizabeth Reaser.

Jackson’s novel was released back in 1959, and this new spin on the story will update it, though it’ll also feature elements of the past. Per Deadline:

It explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past — some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House.

Entertainment Weekly, Deadline, and other outlets report that The Haunting of Hill House will make its Netflix debut on October 12. Netflix also released some official photos, including these:

The series’ own Twitter account, which just popped up Aug. 24, also shared some spooky images of its own, including this glimpse at what’s lurking around the family at the center of the story.



Is it Halloween yet or what?