Most zombie tales are set just as the outbreak is happening, as desperate people—often families, as seen in recent films like Cargo and Train to Busan, but going all the way back to Night of the Living Dead—try to protect their loved ones. This short puts a refreshingly different perspective on the familiar.



It’s called A Father’s Day, which is kind of a giveaway title, but Mat Johns’ poignant (and very, very gruesome, as befits the subject matter—maybe wait until after you’ve eaten to watch) short film focuses on a reunion that takes place post-apocalypse. Feasting on a fresh kill, a zombie man spots a zombie girl lurking hungrily in the background, and even though he’s rotting off his bones, there’s a flash of recognition. They can’t talk, and they can barely walk, but dammit... family is family.

Advertisement

[Short of the Week]