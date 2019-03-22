Photo: Lucasfilm

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

The Toxic Avenger is making a comeback. Netflix wants to make a modern Three Musketeers. A new Avengers: Endgame spot remembers the lost. The Iron Throne hides a draconic shadow in a new Game of Thrones poster. Plus, a new look at the final two episodes of Gotham teases the rise of Batman. To me, my spoilers!



The Toxic Avenger

Variety reports Macon Blair (I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore) is now attached to write and direct a remake of Troma’s The Toxic Avenger for Legendary.

The Three Musketeers

Netflix is now developing a modern take on Alexandre Dumas’ The Three Musketeers from writer Harrison Query and producers Eric Newman, Bryan Unkeless and Scott Glassgold described as something akin to “Mission: Impossible in tone.”

Avengers: Endgame

No new Endgame footage here but the latest TV spot basically serves as an “In Memoriam” reel to the victims of Infinity War.

Meanwhile, a recently leaked Funko Pop! 2-pack hints at a potential Hulk vs. Thanos rematch. Or it could mean nothing at all, given how toys for these movies usually work out.



In related news, Jeremy Renner posted a photograph of himself alongside his fellow Avengers castmates with the caption, “Dear Thanos, we’re coming for you...Sincerely A6!” Start your time travel/blurry Chris Evans theories now.

Pet Sematary

The MPAA has officially rated the Pet Sematary remake “R” for “horror violence, bloody images, and some language.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Dora and Boots find El Dorado on the first poster for the live-action Dora The Explorer movie.

The Mandalorian

Jon Favreau has shared a new behind-the-scenes snap from the series, of director Taika Waititi doing voiceover work for...what appears to be the infamous droid Bounty Hunter, IG-88.

Rumors of 88's appearance in the series have floated around for a while now, but whether this is actually 88, or one of the other numbered IG assassin droids remains to be seen. Nice Iron Mandalorian helmet there, though.

Supernatural

Sam and Dean worry about souls in a terse synopsis for the April 11 episode, “Absence.”

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) continue to worry about the condition of Jack’s (Alexander Calvert) soul. The episode was directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado and written by Robert Berens. (#1418). Original Airdate 4/11/2019

[KSiteTV]

Charmed

Maggie infiltrates a cult in new photos from the March 31 episode of Charmed, “Surrender.” Head over to KSiteTV for more.

Game of Thrones

The Iron Throne was a dragon all along on a new poster for season eight released by HBO.

Advertisement

Cloak & Dagger

While Tandy focuses on her ballet, Tyrone embraces his new career as a vigilante in a clip from the season two premiere of Cloak & Dagger.

Hanna

A new featurette on Amazon’s Hanna series focuses on Esme Creed-Miles’ physical training.

Gotham



Finally, Bruce take on Bane—as Batman?!—in the trailer for “They Did What?” airing in four weeks.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.