Image: Gene Page (AMC)

The Terminator revival casts another important star. The Russo Brothers hint at a familiar comics name drop for Steve Rogers in Avengers: Infinity War. One particular Legends of Tomorrow star is sticking around, despite last night’s finale. Plus, a new clip from The Flash’s return, and Mon-El gets his new supersuit on Supergirl. Behold, spoilers!



Terminator 6

THR reports Scream Queens’ Diego Boneta has secured a “key” but currently undisclosed role in director Tim Miller’s Terminator revival.

Toy Story 4

Toy Story 4 hits theaters June 21st, 2019 according to director Josh Cooley on Twitter.

Advertisement

Avengers: Infinity War

The Russo bros. shared a character poster of Chris Evans as “The Nomad” on Instagram. It seems like the poster is fan made, although the Russos provided no context or credit for the work, but perhaps it can be considered a hint that Steve Rogers will go by the moniker in Infinity War, a reference to the period in the comics when a disillusioned Steve put aside his shield and traded in the stars and stripes for what can only be described as a plunging neckline. But it could also just be a fun poke at fans, especially given that the poster is highly reminiscent of the poster for George Clooney’s movie The American.

Advertisement

The Meg

Here’s a new poster for the monster film, much in the vein of the first image released recently. [Coming Soon]

Advertisement





Occupation

Bloody-Disgusting has a poster for the upcoming aliens-invade-Australia film, starring Temuera Morrison, Jacqueline McKenzie, and Bruce Spence.

Advertisement





The Walking Dead

A new photo from TV Guide reveals Carl will return for the season finale—but not played by Chandler Riggs. Instead, a much younger version will return for a flashback sequence inspired by a moment Carl remembered in his final letter to his father just before his death. See for yourself:

Advertisement

Legends of Tomorrow

Following last night’s season finale, Entertainment Weekly reports Maisie Richardson-Sellers is still signed on to be a series regular in season four despite Amaya’s exit from Team Legends.

Advertisement

Reverie

Sarah Shahi’s upcoming scifi series about an ex-hostage negotiator coaxing people out of virtual reality programs premieres Wednesday, May 30, on NBC. [TV Line]

Advertisement

American Gods

Bruce Langley has posted a photo of season two’s returning cast to Twitter.

Advertisement





The Handmaid’s Tale

Coming Soon has the laster poster for season two.

Advertisement

Supernatural

Gabriel returns in the synopsis for April 26’s “Unfinished Business,” directed by actor Richard Speight, Jr. himself.

Gabriel (guest star Richard Speight, Jr.) is back and drags Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) into his plot for revenge on the demigods who sold him to Asmodeus. Meanwhile, Jack’s (Alexander Calvert) inflating confidence leads to reckless decisions that could put others in harm’s way.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Meanwhile, Coming Soon has photos from next week’s episode, “Bring ‘em Back Alive.” More at the link.

Advertisement

Supergirl

Mon-El’s official costume debuts in photos from April 23’s “In Search of Lost Time.” Head over to TV Line to see the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, here’s an extended trailer for next week’s return episode, “Schott Through the Heart,” featuring the spookiest rendition of Pop Goes the Weasel since Anthony Newley’s.

Preacher

Coming Soon has three new photos from season three.

Advertisement





The Flash

Finally, the Elongated Man is reluctant to stick to the team’s plan in a clip from tonight’s return episode of The Flash, “Null & Annoyed.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.