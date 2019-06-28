Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images for MTV)

Nell Crain lives! Well, sort of. Victoria Pedretti, who starred as the tragic future ghost in Netflix’s horror hit The Haunting of Hill House, will return to play a different role in the anthology series’ second season, The Haunting of Bly Manor.

We learned a few months back that Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s spooky saga would be returning for a second installment—initially, something that didn’t seem possible, since season one’s Shirley Jackson-inspired tale of the troubled Crain family and the malevolent house that alters their lives forever felt like a satisfyingly self-contained story. But going anthology—and turning to a different literary source, Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw—is an excellent workaround, and casting a familiar face like Pedretti to star only strengthens its appeal.

Deadline broke the news, with an additional nugget of casting info:

The Haunting of Bly Manor is inspired by Henry James’ psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which takes place almost entirely in an old country mansion. There, two young orphans are looked after by a young governess by whom most of the story is narrated by. Pedretti will play the governess, Dani, who is looking after the two unique children.

And here’s Pedretti herself, sharing the news on Twitter:



There have been rumors of other Hill House cast members (like Carla Gugino) also returning, but so far Pedretti is the first to be officially confirmed. As you no doubt just heard if you watched that clip, The Haunting of Bly Manor is currently being scripted, and will be hitting Netflix (and, no doubt, echoing in your nightmares) some time next year.

