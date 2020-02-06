A Familiar Doctor Strange Face May Not Be Back for the Sequel

Stephen might have plenty of new friends now he’s hooked up with the Avengers, but at least one dear ally may not be back for his movie sequel. Image : Marvel Studios

Does George Miller finally have the green light for the next Mad Max? Chris Chibnall teases Doctor Who’s Cybermen-packed season finale. Star Trek: Picard teases more Romulan mystery. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and Vin Diesel is already talking about Fast 10. Spoilers get!



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

As part of its report about the possible return of Sam Raimi to the Marvelverse, Variety also notes that Rachel McAdams will not reprise her role as Christine Palmer/Night Nurse in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Mad Max: Wasteland

GeeksWorldWide alleges that George Miller has “officially been given the green light” for a fifth Mad Max film which is set to begin filming in Australia “late this fall. ”

Wally’s Wonderland

Deadline reports Party of Five actress Emily Tosta has been cast as the “rebellious teenage lead” in Wally’s Wonderland, the upcoming action-horror film starring Nicolas Cage as a janitor fighting back against an amusement park’s animatronic creations. The outlet additionally notes Beth Grant, Ric Reitz, and Chris Warner are attached to the project which is currently filming in Atlanta, Georgia.

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

After reaching out to Disney for confirmation on Rick Moranis’ rumored involvement in the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot, Cinema Blend relates “we were told nothing had been announced, and they have not heard of any conversations” between the reclusive actor and studio.

Hocus Pocus 2

During a recent interview with HollywoodLife, Thora Birch stated she was “excited to see” the Hocus Pocus sequel finally come to fruition.

I’m excited for it. They’ve been talking about this reboot for five years. I’m excited to see what it all looks like. I know a little bit about a couple of ideas for stories, but I don’t know where it’s all going to fall at the end of the day.

Birch also stated she’s willing to return for a cameo if Disney “would have” her.

If they would have me. Depending on [the storyline]. I’m sure Dani’s not going to be selling crack in an alley anywhere, so I’m pretty open minded.

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Elijah Wood spoke to Coming Soon about his plans for a new A Nightmare on Street film should the tangled franchise rights fall into the hands of his production company, Spectrevision.

You have to bring Robert Englund back for one more film. I think, especially if you’re going to open up a new franchise and take it in different directions, you have to establish it with him and then you can move on. I don’t think it’s interesting to tell the same story over and over again, we don’t need another origin story of Freddy Krueger, I don’t think it should even really be so much about Freddy.

The Matrix 4

Very brief set footage has emerged of Keanu Reeves on the set of Matrix 4.

Snake Eyes

Henry Golding shared a photo of himself as G.I. Joe’s Snake Eyes.

Turbo Kid 2

Appearing as a guest on The Boo Crew podcast, producer Ant Timpson confirmed a sequel to Turbo Kid is still under consideration.

Well look, that’s been a long time coming. There’s a script for Turbo Kid 2. We want to make it, that’s all I can say. It’s really a case of finding the backers [financiers] because it’s way more ambitious. It’s kind of like Road Warrior‘s step up from Mad Max. It’s sort of that kind of ambition…you need a little bit more money than we had for the first film. They want to make that a dream project.

F9: The Fast Saga/Fast & Furious 10

In conversation with Total Film, Vin Diesel suggested he plans to conclude the Fast & Furious franchise with a two-part tenth installment.

I started planning for Fast 10 before we started filming Fast 9, very much so. The universe is so robust and so rich with talent and rich with story that, on one level, it’s totally feasible to have spinoffs, and I think that’s something that is inevitable. Universal deserves it because of how much they’ve invested in this little saga, and it’d be good to give back to Universal. And for the fans, should Fast 10 parts one and two be the conclusion, it would be nice for this world to continue for generations to come.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

The Minions get their own ‘ 70 s period film in the full-length trailer for Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Trolls World

A troll plans world conquest in the trailer for Trolls World, the U.S. release of a German film originally titled Goblin: Das Ist Ech Troll.

The Mothman Legacy

We also have a trailer for the sequel to 2017's Mothman documentary, The Mothman of Point Pleasant.

Doom Patrol

Abigail Shapiro has joined the second season of Doom Patrol as Dorothy Spinner, Niles Caulder’s 11-year-old daughter with the ability to physically manifest imaginary beings. [TV Line]

Star Trek: Picard

Deadline reports Amirah Vann will debut in the February 13 episode of Star Trek: Picard as Zani, a member of “a fierce all-female Romulan religious order” called the Qowat Milat, “who live on the colony planet of Vashti.”

The Witcher

Carmel Laniado (Dolittle) will appear in three episodes of The Witcher’s second season as Violet, “a young girl whose playful and whimsical demeanor is a front for a smarter and more sadistic character.” [Deadline]

Midnight Mass

Deadline also has word Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, and Hamish Linklater will star in Netflix’s Midnight Mass, a seven-episode horror series from Mike Flanagan in which “an isolated island community experiences miraculous events – and frightening omens – after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.”

Doctor Who

The Doctor beets Lord Byron and the Shelleys in the synopsis for “The Haunting of Villa Diodati, ” the eighth episode of season twelve.

In 1816, Lord Byron and the Shelleys prepare for a night of ghost stories.

[Spoiler TV]

Meanwhile, Chris Chibnall teased the Cyberman-laden scope of the season finale to British Tabloid The Mirror, suggesting that Captain Jack’s dire warning about the “last” Cyberman isn’t going to last for very long:

It’s probably one of the most epic space opera stories we’ve done. It’s a big, big, Cyberman story, that last two-parter. There are a lot of Cyberman coming in this series. It might start with one Cyberman, but you’ll see a lot.

Black Lightning

Comic Book has a poster of Wayne Brady’s Gravedigger.

Into the Dark

Bloody-Disgusting also has a new poster for this month’s episode of Into the Dark, “My Valentine. ”

Riverdale

Veronica faces “The Ides of March” in the trailer for next week’s episode of Riverdale.

Nancy Drew

Finally, Nancy Drew confronts Tiffany’s killer in the trailer for her currently untitled February 26 episode.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.