Game of Thrones has ended but the fantasy TV genre it so elevated remains. A new Lord of the Rings show is coming. A Game of Thrones prequel show is coming. The Witcher is a hit. And now, j ust as Paramount is developing a Dungeons & Dragons movie starring Chris Pine, writer Derek Kolstad is simultaneously working on a potential series based on the franchise.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Kolstad is “developing a pitch” for a D&D series. That means things are very, very early on in the process. Maybe it’ll happen, maybe it won’t, but it’s in the works nonetheless. Beyond that, “multiple writers” are reportedly working on other D&D projects in addition so even if Kolstad’s show doesn’t come to be, another one might.

Even if you’ve never played Dungeons & Dragons (or read a tie-in book), the one thing you know is that its fantasy world is vast and infinite. So a movie, a TV show, or whatever could easily all exist side by side, or as part of one larger story. It’s unclear how eOne, Hasbro’s filmed entertainment studio which owns the rights, is approaching the franchise.

As for Kolstad, he first rose to fame by writing the original John Wick, itself a fascinating and cool multi-layered universe, and followed that up writing each of the two sequels. He’s got a hand in some episodes of the upcoming Marvel show The Falcon and Winter Soldier as well as Nobody, the upcoming, very John Wick-looking Bob Odenkirk film . That suggests he not only has a handle on universes with deep mythology, he knows character- driven action too. A good combo. Throw some mythical creatures in the mix and boom: D&D.

