Hyperlight opens with a disoriented astronaut in crisis mode, trying to reconnect with both her ship and her mission partner—who also happens to be her beloved life partner. Once the pair arrives back onboard, something seems... oddly and dangerously off.



To reveal more about the plot twist would be a disservice to director Nguyen-Anh Nguyen and writer Nicolas Billion’s short, which bolsters its suspenseful story and outstanding acting performances with excellent VFX and production design.

[Short of the Week]