Dark times call for dark measures.



After wowing attendees of D23 with footage from the final chapter of the Skywalker saga this past weekend, Lucasfilm has now officially released that footage online. Primarily a montage of the entire saga, it concludes with brand new footage from the upcoming movie, Star Wars: The Rise of Skwalker.

Heroes united! Fleets new and old ready for galactic civil war! A duel between Kylo Ren and Rey! General Leia! All this, and then yes... a dark look for Rey indeed, complete with a foldable, red-bladed double-edged lightsaber. A vision of the Force? A trick? Or has Emperor Palpatine corrupted another fallen warrior of the light?

We’ll have to wait a few months to see. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters December 20.

