Suffice to say, the success of Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel has made it clear that audiences are all about superhero movies starring women. With that in mind, it’s hardly surprising that Danger Girl is now on the horizon.

Deadline reports that Jeff Wadlow, who’s best known for directing Kick-Ass 2 but has also directed films like Truth or Dare and Cry Wolf, will direct an adaptation of the IDW comic for Constantin Films. The script was written by Umair Aleem but Wadlow will be doing some rewrites.

Danger Girl, which was created by J. Scott Campbell and Andy Hartnell, celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. It follows a group of female secret agents kicking ass all around the world. That all sounds fine and well, but Danger Girl was created in 1998, and the images you see of it feel very much like it’s from another era in comics—an era when Deadline using the phrase “scantily clad squad of super-spy protagonists” wouldn’t seem even remotely creepy. One hopes that Wadlow and his crew can figure out a way to keep the good Tomb Raider/Charlie’s Angels-inspired parts of the comics, while also cutting way back on those wet t-shirt contest vibes.

The plan is for Danger Girl filming to begin next year.

