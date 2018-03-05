Photo: Getty Images (Christopher Polk)

The 90th edition of the Academy Awards took place in Hollywood Sunday night, and, unlike usual, science fiction, horror, and fantasy did quite well. If you missed the ceremony last night—accidentally or intentionally—here’s everything you need to know, and all the winners that mattered.

And the Oscar goes to...



Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Why you care: It’s the first legit genre movie to win Best Picture in over a decade, since Return of the King. It’s a movie about a woman who falls in love with a mysterious fish-man-creature, which is almost exactly the sort of weirdness that the Academy never recognizes.

Directing

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Why you care: Because Guillermo del Toro is a true nerd. His last film before The Shape of Water was a gothic horror-fantasy, and his last film before that was about people who use giant robots to beat up giant monsters.

Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Why you care: Because Get Out is the movie of the moment, a phenomenal horror film that’s about so much more than scares. Also, it’s a huge honor for a first-time filmmaker.

Original Score

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Why you care: Because it’s a big win for a big-time genre movie, even if maaaaybe it wasn’t the best choice in the category.

Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Why you care: Obviously, Pixar movies dominate this category because, well, they’re Pixar. But the wonderful Coco really did earn this Oscar.

Original Song

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Mystery of Love,” Call Me By Your Name

“Remember Me,” Coco

“Stand Up For Something,” Marshall

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Why you care: Most people thought The Greatest Showman was going to win, but Pixar pulled out a victory with a moving, catchy song.

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Why you care: Roger Deakins, the winner, has been nominated numerous times before and shot some of your favorite movies including Skyfall, The Big Lebowski, A Beautiful Mind, and more. To see him win for such a major scifi film makes it even better.

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Why you care: This was a tough category but the winner was one of the most visually impressive films of the year, and a damn good movie, too.

Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Why you care: The Shape of Water won a lot of Oscars, guys.

And here are the rest of the winners, which you may not care about but are here for your convenience.

Photo: Universal

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, The Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Ladybird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Documentary Feature

Abacus

Faces, Places

Icarus

Last Man In Aleppo

Strong Island

Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body And Soul

The Square

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Film Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Live Action Short Film

Dekalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

Silent Child

Watu Wote (All Of Us)

Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi



