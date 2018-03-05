The 90th edition of the Academy Awards took place in Hollywood Sunday night, and, unlike usual, science fiction, horror, and fantasy did quite well. If you missed the ceremony last night—accidentally or intentionally—here’s everything you need to know, and all the winners that mattered.
And the Oscar goes to...
Best Picture
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Why you care: It’s the first legit genre movie to win Best Picture in over a decade, since Return of the King. It’s a movie about a woman who falls in love with a mysterious fish-man-creature, which is almost exactly the sort of weirdness that the Academy never recognizes.
Directing
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Why you care: Because Guillermo del Toro is a true nerd. His last film before The Shape of Water was a gothic horror-fantasy, and his last film before that was about people who use giant robots to beat up giant monsters.
Original Screenplay
The Big Sick
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Why you care: Because Get Out is the movie of the moment, a phenomenal horror film that’s about so much more than scares. Also, it’s a huge honor for a first-time filmmaker.
Original Score
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Why you care: Because it’s a big win for a big-time genre movie, even if maaaaybe it wasn’t the best choice in the category.
Animated Feature Film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Why you care: Obviously, Pixar movies dominate this category because, well, they’re Pixar. But the wonderful Coco really did earn this Oscar.
Original Song
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Mystery of Love,” Call Me By Your Name
“Remember Me,” Coco
“Stand Up For Something,” Marshall
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Why you care: Most people thought The Greatest Showman was going to win, but Pixar pulled out a victory with a moving, catchy song.
Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Why you care: Roger Deakins, the winner, has been nominated numerous times before and shot some of your favorite movies including Skyfall, The Big Lebowski, A Beautiful Mind, and more. To see him win for such a major scifi film makes it even better.
Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Why you care: This was a tough category but the winner was one of the most visually impressive films of the year, and a damn good movie, too.
Production Design
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Why you care: The Shape of Water won a lot of Oscars, guys.
And here are the rest of the winners, which you may not care about but are here for your convenience.
Actor in a Leading Role
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Actor in a Supporting Role
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Actress in a Leading Role
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, The Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Ladybird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Actress in a Supporting Role
Mary J Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Documentary Feature
Abacus
Faces, Places
Icarus
Last Man In Aleppo
Strong Island
Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body And Soul
The Square
Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Film Editing
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Makeup and Hairstyling
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Animated Short Film
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Live Action Short Film
Dekalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
Silent Child
Watu Wote (All Of Us)
Sound Editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound Mixing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
