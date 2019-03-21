We’ve all heard that old line that claims if you love your job, you never really work a day in your life. The cheerful protagonist of Mister Mailman certainly embodies that—and he’s not gonna let anyone, especially the cackling troll who resides at house #666, to get in the way of his postal duties or ruin his day.

This short comes courtesy of Assorted Kinds, who also produced Final Girl riff Last One Screaming, which we recently featured. Mister Mailman is written and directed by Taylor Shofner, and stars Paul Plunkett as Jerry, the USPS’s most dedicated foot soldier.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.