Sure, there’s already a TV show in the works—but news just broke that MGM is working to bring killer-doll classic Child’s Play back to the big screen.

Collider and The Hollywood Reporter both report that director Lars Klevberg (Polaroid) is attached to direct a reboot, written by Tyler Burton Smith (Kung Fury 2) and slated to be produced by David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith, who worked on It. Production is supposed to begin in Vancouver this September and casting has yet to be announced.

There’s no official word on how this film will approach the franchise, but rumor is it would involve a “technologically advanced” doll. That feels almost in step with several sequels that have taken the series and the character of Chucky—both of whom debuted in 1988—in campy and wild new directions. However, there’s no confirmation if it will actually even be Chucky as the killer doll, if Brad Dourif will return as the voice of Chucky, or if series creator Don Mancini will be involved. In fact, the recent revelation of that TV series by Mancini makes it seem less than likely he’d be involved in this. But that’s all just speculation.

If production is starting so soon, odds are answers to these questions will be coming sooner rather than later. For now though, it just seems likely we’ll see Good Guy dolls killing on screen once again.

