A Cartoon Bunny Contemplates the Abyss in Animated Short Afterwork

Goin’ down. Image : Vimeo Staff Picks

By day, he’s a Looney Tunes-style rabbit whose bustling career is built around constantly getting bested by his nemesis, a cheeky carrot. By night, he wallows in depression brought on by the dark monotony of his constant defeats—until a strangely familiar vegetable pops up to taunt him in real life, too.



Afterwork, a Vimeo Staff Pick from Luis Usón and Andrés Aguilar, makes clever use of a variety of animation styles to bring its frustrated hero to life. Is this what Wile E. Coyote became, after years of chasing that damn Road Runner?

