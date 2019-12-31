We come from the future
A Cartoon Bunny Contemplates the Abyss in Animated Short Afterwork

Cheryl Eddy
Goin’ down.
Image: Vimeo Staff Picks

By day, he’s a Looney Tunes-style rabbit whose bustling career is built around constantly getting bested by his nemesis, a cheeky carrot. By night, he wallows in depression brought on by the dark monotony of his constant defeats—until a strangely familiar vegetable pops up to taunt him in real life, too.

Afterwork, a Vimeo Staff Pick from Luis Usón and Andrés Aguilar, makes clever use of a variety of animation styles to bring its frustrated hero to life. Is this what Wile E. Coyote became, after years of chasing that damn Road Runner?

