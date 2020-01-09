We come from the future
A Bunny Kaiju Attacks In This Awesome Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Clip

Beth Elderkin
For Kipo and her friends, it’s not a dog-eat-dog world out there. It’s dog-eat-human, snake-eat-human, frog-eat-human world. And, as this latest clip from Netflix’s Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts shows, occasionally a bunny-eat-human one!

This clip from the upcoming DreamWorks series features everything that makes Kipo such an interesting show in the first place. It’s an intense race through demolished skyscrapers, assisted by heart-pumping tunes and zany action as our heroes outrun a mega-bunny and a villainous talking frog whose car is controlled by oversized flies. What’s not to love?

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts debuts on Netflix January 14.

