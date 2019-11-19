A Black Widow Star Discusses the 'Very Painful' Film

If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Disney is doing some shuffling of its newly-acquired Fox animated projects. She-Hulk and Star Wars writer Charles Soule gets an exciting movie deal. Plus what’s to come on The Flash, Van Helsing, Mr. Robot, and more. Spoilers are a go!



Advertisement

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

During a fan Q&A on Instagram last Sunday, James Gunn revealed he has not asked Mark Hamill to appear in the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie despite publicly befriending the actor last year.

Mark is my friend. We have never had these talks you speak of.

[Comic Book]

Black Widow

In a recent interview with Variety, Florence Pugh described Black Widow as “something very raw and very painful and very beautiful. ”

I think we’ve made something very raw and very painful and very beautiful and I think people are going to be really surprised by the outcome of a big action film having that much heart. And I know lots of people will be emotional about her because her character had such a hard ending [in “Infinity War”], but it was special learning from her, and she’s been doing this for like 10 years in those films. For this to be her film was special. And I got to be there and see how she does stunts and lives it, and it’s so her.

Creatures

Bloody-Disgusting reports that Stitches and Glue, one of the puppet building teams behind The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, will create the “practical effects-heavy” monsters in Creatures, a new “action/sci-fi/horror-comedy” from director Tony Jopia (Cute Little Buggers). The film is said to concern “a group of astronomy students [who] get more than they bargained for after finding an injured alien targeted by a group of bloodthirsty alien creatures.”

Advertisement

Bob’s Burgers: The Movie

Despite recently being removed from Disney’s release schedule, series creator Loren Bouchard insists Bob’s Burgers fans should “fear not” for the now Disney-owned film.

Advertisement

Nimona

Speaking of Disney , Newsarama reports 20th Century Fox (Disney) has delayed Blue Sky Animation’s Nimona 10 months. The film is now scheduled for a January 14, 2022 release date.

Advertisement

The Grudge

Producer Sam Raimi, director Nicolas Pesce and star Demián Bichir discuss the origins of The Grudge franchise in a new featurette.

Spies in Disguise

The latest trailer for Spies in Disguise heavily showcases the soundtrack’s lead single, “Then There Were Two” by Mark Ronson and Anderson.

Dead Earth

We also have a trailer for Dead Earth, a new post-apocalyptic zombie film from the director of Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever.

Roswell, New Mexico

Sense8 star Jamie Clayton has joined the cast of Roswell, New Mexico as Agent Grace Powell, a detective who arrives in Roswell “to investigate a string of disappearances.” In the words of a press release from Entertainment Weekly, “when someone she loves goes missing, [Agent Powell] discovers that the town is home to more buried secrets than she bargained for.”

Advertisement

Anyone

THR reports Carnival Films (the production company behind Downton Abbey) plans to develop a new series based on Charles Soule’s yet-to-be-published second novel, Anyone. The story concerns “a brilliant female scientist searching for an Alzheimer’s cure” who “creates a technology that allows for the transfer of human consciousness between bodies. Over two decades later, the technology transforms society, from entertainment and travel to warfare, wreaking havoc across the world.”

Advertisement

The Flash



Director Danielle Panabaker hyped Grant Gustin’s comedic performance in tonight’s episode of The Flash, “License to Elongate. ”

Grant’s so incredibly talented and, particularly this season as they’re preparing for Crisis, we haven’t gotten to see a ton of levity from him. And so to really give him the opportunity... to really lean into the comedy there was, I think, fun for him. There were some stunts that I had not intended for him to do and he got on stage and he was like, ‘Well, can I do that?’ And I was like, ‘That’s not up to me!’ So you know, I think he was really enjoying himself.

Advertisement

[TV Guide]

The Purge

“Purge Night looms” in the synopsis for “Before the Sirens, ” the December 3 episode of The Purge.

Purge Night looms. Ryan and Esme put a plan in motion. Marcus readies for a showdown. Ben spirals.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Van Helsing

Violet returns to Fort Collins in the synopsis for “All Apologies, ” the December 6 episode of Van Helsing.

Now that Violet knows where the 3 Pages are, she returns to Fort Collins with Axel and Julius.

Advertisement

Black Lightning

Black Lightning takes on an entire SWAT team in the trailer for “The Book of Resistance: Chapter Two. ”

Mr. Robot

Mr. Robot gets extra murder-y in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Request Timeout. ”

His Dark Materials

Lyra gets her armored bear in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Armour. ”

Hawkeye

Finally, MCU Direct has our apparent first look at Hawkeye’s opening title sequence.

Advertisement

Banner art by Jim Cooke.