A lot of people took four hours out of their weekends to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max and the streamer is betting you’re willing to do that again to watch it sans color. Also, despite Christopher Nolan’s annoyance , his timey-wimey Tenet will also be making its way to the service soon.

Teased on Twitter, a black and white version of Snyder’s Justice League is “coming soon” to HBO Max. Warner Bros. is calling it “gray” but at least they teased a little clip featuring Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne and Jeremy Irons’ Alfred. Oddly enough, it involved the two discussing the color red...

A black and white version of the superhero film was something the director had talked about for a while, even mentioning a version had been simply sitting on his computer. Of course, a lot of new VFX work went into the new version audiences were introduced to this week. Did you watch it yet? Will you watch this version too?

In other streaming news, Tenet will make its HBO Max debut on May 1. T his comes after Warner Bros. decision to release all of their 2021 feature films on the streaming service caused quite a lot of contention in Hollywood. Nolan, who had already seen his latest film pushed back due to the worldwide covid-19 pandemic, did eventually see a short theatrical release for Tenet. However, late last year he expressed his frustration with WB’s decision, specifically how they went about it.

“There’s such controversy around it, because they didn’t tell anyone. In 2021, they’ve got some of the top filmmakers in the world, they’ve got some of the biggest stars in the world who worked for years in some cases on these projects very close to their hearts that are meant to be big-screen experiences. They’re meant to be out there for the widest possible audiences... And now they’re being used as a loss-leader for the streaming service — for the fledgling streaming service — without any consultation,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s very, very, very, very messy. A real bait and switch. Yeah, it’s sort of not how you treat filmmakers and stars and people who, these guys have given a lot for these projects. They deserved to be consulted and spoken to about what was going to happen to their work.”

Tenet is currently nominated for a few awards at the 2021 Oscars including Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects .

