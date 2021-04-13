A Black Adam Star Teases Another Familiar DC Hero in the Cast

Every time Black Adam yells, another DC Comics character is added to his cast. Image : Warner Bros.

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Watch Oscar Isaac practice beating the living bejesus out of people for Moon Knight. Akiva Goldsman teases where Jean-Luc is at coming into Star Trek: Picard season two. We’re already getting teases for how Dune 2 is progressing. Plus, Godzilla strikes on Netflix in June. Spoilers, away!



Advertisement

Borderlands

Janina Gavankar (True Blood and countless video game voices) has joined the cast of Eli Roth’s Borderlands as a brand-new character named Commander Knoxx, the daughter of Crimson Lance leader General Knoxx, from the original game’s DLC expansion The Secret Armory of General Knoxx.

Black Adam

In a recent Instagram story captured by Comic Book, actress Sarah Shahi stated she’s “very proud to represent [her] fellow middle eastern brothers and sisters as Adrianna” with a lightning bolt emoji, confirming she is indeed playing Adrianna “Isis” Tomaz.

Dune 2

Screenwriter Eric Roth revealed to Collider he’s written a treatment for the second half of Dune but doesn’t believe he’ll write the screenplay.

I [wrote] a treatment to show the estate what we could do with the second half, but I’ve got to tell you that I think I’ve done as much as I can do. I also have other things I want to do. I’m 76 years old, and these things obviously take a long time to do. And so I have a few others I’m excited about. And hopefully people love Dune so much that they do want to have a second part, and I’m sure Denis would do amazing version of that.

Advertisement

Army of the Dead

Bloody-Disgusting has an illustrated Army of the Dead poster.

Photo : Netflix

Advertisement

In the Earth

Bloody-Disgusting also has this squirm-inducing clip from Ben Wheatley’s In the Earth in which characters discuss the merits of amputating toes.

Advertisement

The Mad Hatter

Psychology students investigate a mansion haunted by the spirits of an 1880's tea party gone awry in the trailer for The Mad Hatter.

Russian Doll

Deadline reports Sharlto Copely has joined the cast of Russian Doll’s second season in an undisclosed role.

Advertisement

Star Trek: Picard

Meanwhile, Akiva Goldsman confirmed Jean-Luc Picard’s new android body is barely mentioned in season two.

It doesn’t. We did fundamentally try to address that at the end of 10. He’s not Super Picard. We reset this congenital problem he lived with since Next Gen and gave him the opportunity for rebirth, but it’s nothing more than a record as he might have been where he not here.

Advertisement

[THR]

Moon Knight

Mad Gene Media—a production company started by Oscar Isaac and writer/ director Elvira Lind— posted a training video set to Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name. ” It shows off some of Isaac’s fight choreography from the upcoming Marvel TV series Moon Knight...fight choreography which appears to include lots of stabbing and neck-breaking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Flash

Comic Book has our first look at Chillblaine in tonight’s episode of The Flash. Head over there for more.

Advertisement

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Advertisement

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Advertisement

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

A midseason trailer teases a two-on-one fight scene between Walker, Sam, and Bucky.

Mythic Quest

We also have a trailer for the latest season of Mythic Quest.

Advertisement

Godzilla: Singular Point



Finally, a new trailer confirms the latest Godzilla anime will come to Netflix this June.

Banner art by Jim Cook