Image: Sony Pictures (YouTube)

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

After going through something like San Diego Comic-Con, life doesn’t feel like a beautiful day in the neighborhood. That is, until World’s Nicest Person Tom Hanks is seen in the first trailer for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood taking on the role of Mr. Rogers, the kindest man in television history. It’s a cinematic role crafted by the gods to break me.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is a biographical look at Mr. Rogers (Hanks) through the eyes of real-life journalist Tom Junod (The Americans’ Matthew Rhys), who did a well-known magazine profile of the children’s television host and show creator. It comes on the heels of the documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, which was a beautiful but complicated look at Mr. Rogers. Take a look.

That documentary actually features some of the interview footage you see recreations of in this trailer, giving us a new but familiar glimpse at the man behind the sweater—as portrayed by the actor who might possibly be the only person who could.

Advertisement

Directed by Marielle Heller, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood comes out this Thanksgiving. Dear Academy: Do us a favor and just save that Best Actor Oscar for Tom. I have a feeling he’s going to need it.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.