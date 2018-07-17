Image: Ben Oliver (DC Comics)

This autumn, Kate Kane was set to descend on the CW’s Arrowverse as a part of its now-traditional multi-show crossover. But Gotham might be about to become a permanent fixture for Ollie and friends, because the CW is planning a potential a Batwoman TV show for 2019.



Deadline reports that the network has ordered the series from Greg Berlanti, the mastermind behind the CW’s crop of DC Comics shows, and former Vampire Diaries executive producer Caroline Dries, who will also write the series. According to the site, the show will indeed star Kate Kane as Batwoman, and she will be openly lesbian as she has been in the comics:

In Batwoman, written by Dries based on the DC characters, armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

If the Batwoman series is commissioned, it would be the first live-action CW/DC show so far to star an LGBTQ lead, coming in the wake of the animated CW Seed series featuring gay hero the Ray, portrayed by Russell Tovey in the show and in the live-action Crisis on Earth-X crossover earlier this year. (Of course, we can’t forget Sara on Legends of Tomorrow, but that’s more of an ensemble cast.)

Deadline further adds that casting is currently underway for an actress to play Kate to appear in this year’s four-way crossover between Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow later this year, with the plan for that same actress to headline the 2019 series should the CW order a pilot for the show.

We’ll bring you more on the CW’s plans for Batwoman as we learn them.