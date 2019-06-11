Photo: Lego

Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.

Lego didn’t make sets based on popular movies until 1999 when it released a Star Wars X-wing. As a result, when Jurassic Park destroyed the box office in 1993—26 years ago today, in fact—there were sadly no dino Lego sets to be had. Now, Lego is making up for it with a massive set featuring a 27-inch long T. rex, a towering 16-inch Jurassic Park gate, and a majestic bare-chested Jeff Goldblum figure.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Lego

Advertisement

Lego has already produced countless T. rex toys over the years, but they’ve been pre-molded creations that collectors don’t really have to build. This time around, the 3,120-piece Jurassic Park: T. rex Rampage set includes a T. rex you build from scratch, with an articulated head, jaws that open and close, and posable arms and legs. It looks wildly out of scale with Lego minifigures, but you probably won’t hear any Jurassic Park fans complaining about scientific inaccuracy here.

Photo: Lego

The set comes with six equally excellent minifigures including updated versions of the Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler figures from last year’s Jurassic Park Velociraptor Chase set that now feels like a huge disappointment. T. rex Rampage also includes new Dennis Nedry, Ray Arnold, and John Hammond minifigures, but standing hand and feet above the rest is the injured, open shirt Ian Malcolm fig from the latter half of the film. In fact, you can recreate the film’s most memorable scene—Ian’s sultry pose in the visitor center bunker—with the set’s park gate accessory.

Advertisement

In addition to a pair of doors that are geared together so they both swing open at the same time, on the back of the gate you’ll find seven movie-inspired vignettes including Ian’s bunker bed, Ellie attempting reboot the park in the power shed, John eating ice cream, and an abandoned toilet where we assume a tiny Lego lawyer minifigure once sat.



The set will be available starting July 1, but with a hefty $250 price tag, this one might only appeal to the die-hard Jurassic Park fans out there.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.