Photo: Mark Edwards (Disney Style)

The Her Universe Fashion Show is a highlight of every Comic-Con—a chance to see incredible genre-inspired designs filled with creativity and charm. It is also the chance to see Ashley Eckstein herself, Her Universe architect and occasional Jedi hero Ahsoka Tano, in incredible looks like this, a dress made out of Jack Skellington Funko skulls.



Eckstein makes a point of wearing out-there designs for the annual show—she once wore an Ahsoka dress made out of Lego—but this year she went all out with a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed dress that included approximately 500 severed Funko Pop heads. Specifically, the severed Funko Pop heads of Jack Skellington.

Advertisement

Photo: Mark Edwards (Disney Style)

Designed by Eckstein and Andrew MacLaine, the dress is perhaps the first ever couture design made including the ever-present vinyl collectibles and is an equal mix of delightful and slightly horrifying. You can see a few more pictures of the dress, and a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the design process, over at Disney Style.



But Eckstein’s look was not only amazing bit of fashion on display, of course—aside from the fact even Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker showed up in cosplay of herself—there were loads of incredible bits of fashion on display. Here are a few of our favorites:

Advertisement

Advertisement

God bless the wild mania of Comic-Con.