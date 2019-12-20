A 3-Hour Cut of Doctor Sleep Is on the Way

There’s even more sleep for Doctor Sleep when it comes home. Image : Warner Bros.

Films fans slept on Doctor Sleep. Even with relatively positive reviews and DNA from both Stephen King and Stanley Kubrick, the film has grossed barely over $70 million worldwide. Ouch. And yet, writer and director Mike Flanagan believes in it—to the point that the film’s getting an extra-long cut when it comes home.

As he should! The movie is great, expertly blending Stephen King’s original version of The Shining and its sequel with the popular Stanley Kubrick movie version of that story—which the film will presumably build on with this new, three-hour director’s cut including in Doctor Sleep’s home release next month, giving audiences more Ewan McGregor, more Rebecca Ferguson, and probably more creepy Shining stuff. We don’t know what’s in it, we’re just guessing that’s a safe assumption to make as to what’s in the added 28 or so minutes.

Here’s a trailer for the release, as posted on Flanagan’s Twitter. Beware, the trailer has some minor spoilers in it—but if you haven’t seen the movie yet, those spoilers are only going to make you want to see the movie more.

Twitter is also where Flanagan confirmed the 180-minute “Director’s Cut” along with this very informative cover art for the 4K release.

Rebecca Ferguson’s hat rules. Image : Warner Bros.

Doctor Sleep comes to digital on January 21 and Blu-ray February 4. If you missed it in theaters (and odds are you did), we urge you to check it out. It’s quite good!

Read more of our coverage, including an extended interview with Flanagan, below. And really, who couldn’t use some extended sleep in their lives? Doctor’s orders.



