We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Morning Spoilers

'80s Classic Knight Rider Will Ride Again With Help From James Wan

James Whitbrook
 and Gordon Jackson
Filed to:Knight Rider
Knight RiderNew MutantsTenetLegends of Tomorrowthe boysAgents of SHIELDThe FlashSupergirlThe Proud Family: Louder and ProuderMission: Impossible 7Tremors: Shrieker IslandCursed Films2067Soulmates
13
Save
David Hasselhoff and KITT.
David Hasselhoff and KITT.
Photo: NBC
Morning SpoilersIf there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.
PrevNextView All

James Wan is helping bring back Knight Rider. Christopher McQuarrie denies wanting to blow up an 111-year-old bridge for the next Mission: Impossible. Magik gets a moment to shine in another New Mutants TV spot. Plus, a look at AMC’s sci-fi-tinged romance show Soulmates, and what’s to come on the last episodes of Agents of SHIELD. Spoilers get!

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 80s Classic iKnight Rider/i Will Ride Again With Help From James Wan
Illustration: Jim Cooke

Knight Rider

Deadline reports James Wan is attached to produce a new film adaptation of Knight Rider through his Atomic Monster production company and Spyglass Media. TJ Fixman (Ratchet and Clank) will write the screenplay.

Advertisement

Mission: Impossible 7

Christopher McQuarrie has released a lengthy statement to Empire Magazine denying rumors he plans to blow up an 111-year-old bridge in Poland for his next film in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Click through to have a look.

G/O Media may get a commission
Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick

2067

Deadline reports 2067 (the artificial oxygen movie) will release both theatrically and on-demand October 2 through RLJE Films.

Advertisement

Tenet

Meanwhile, a new IMAX trailer promises Tenet will only release in theaters this September. For real this time. They swear. They’re certain of it.

Advertisement

Tremors: Shrieker Island

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Tremors 7: Island Fury is now officially titled Tremors: Shrieker Island after the penultimate stage in the Graboid life cycle.

Advertisement

The New Mutants

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Magik gets her own TV spot.

Advertisement

Legends of Tomorrow

TV Line reports Olivia Swann (who plays Astra) has been promoted to series regular for the sixth season of Legends of Tomorrow.

Advertisement

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Deadline reports that Keke Palmer has joined the cast of the Disney+ continuation of the animated series, playing Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, a “14-year-old activist who relentlessly marches to the beat of her own drum.”

Advertisement

Cursed Films

According to Den of Geek, Shudder has renewed its Cursed Films documentary series for a second season.

Advertisement

The Flash

Spoiler TV has a new poster of Iris promoting The Flash’s seventh seven.

Illustration for article titled 80s Classic iKnight Rider/i Will Ride Again With Help From James Wan
Photo: The CW
Advertisement

Supergirl

Spoiler TV also has a new Dreamer poster for the sixth season of Supergirl.

Illustration for article titled 80s Classic iKnight Rider/i Will Ride Again With Help From James Wan
Photo: The CW
Advertisement

Soulmates

Entertainment Weekly has our first look at AMC’s Soulmates, a futuristic anthology series set in a near-future where scientists have developed away for you connect to your soulmate.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 80s Classic iKnight Rider/i Will Ride Again With Help From James Wan
Photo: AMC
Illustration for article titled 80s Classic iKnight Rider/i Will Ride Again With Help From James Wan
Photo: AMC
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled 80s Classic iKnight Rider/i Will Ride Again With Help From James Wan
Photo: AMC

The Boys

A new PSA recorded by the show’s cast encourages you to wear a mask during our ongoing global pandemic. It is, of course, appropriately curse-y.

Advertisement

Agents of SHIELD

Finally, Agents of SHIELD reaches its epic conclusion in the trailer for next week’s two-hour series finale, “The End is At Hand” and “What We’re Fighting For.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.

Advertisement
James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Sony's X900H 4K LED TV Is So Good I'm Buying One Myself

Bill & Ted Tell Us to Party on, Will Release Face the Music Sooner Than Planned

It Doesn’t Matter Who Owns TikTok

The iOS-ification of the Mac Is Almost Complete

DISCUSSION

meatwadf
meatwadf

Just cast Jared Padalecki as Michael and Jensen Ackles as KITT. Bing, bang, boom, see you next Tuesday. 