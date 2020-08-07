'80s Classic Knight Rider Will Ride Again With Help From James Wan

James Wan is helping bring back Knight Rider. Christopher McQuarrie denies wanting to blow up an 111-year-old bridge for the next Mission: Impossible. Magik gets a moment to shine in another New Mutants TV spot. Plus, a look at AMC’s sci-fi-tinged romance show Soulmates, and what’s to come on the last episodes of Agents of SHIELD. Spoilers get!
Knight Rider
Deadline reports James Wan is attached to produce a new film adaptation of Knight Rider through his Atomic Monster production company and Spyglass Media. TJ Fixman (Ratchet and Clank) will write the screenplay.
Mission: Impossible 7
Christopher McQuarrie has released a lengthy statement to Empire Magazine denying rumors he plans to blow up an 111-year-old bridge in Poland for his next film in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Click through to have a look.
2067
Deadline reports 2067 (the artificial oxygen movie) will release both theatrically and on-demand October 2 through RLJE Films.
Tenet
Meanwhile, a new IMAX trailer promises Tenet will only release in theaters this September. For real this time. They swear. They’re certain of it.
Tremors: Shrieker Island
According to Bloody-Disgusting, Tremors 7: Island Fury is now officially titled Tremors: Shrieker Island after the penultimate stage in the Graboid life cycle.
The New Mutants
Anya Taylor-Joy’s Magik gets her own TV spot.
Legends of Tomorrow
TV Line reports Olivia Swann (who plays Astra) has been promoted to series regular for the sixth season of Legends of Tomorrow.
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Deadline reports that Keke Palmer has joined the cast of the Disney+ continuation of the animated series, playing Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, a “14-year-old activist who relentlessly marches to the beat of her own drum.”
Cursed Films
According to Den of Geek, Shudder has renewed its Cursed Films documentary series for a second season.
The Flash
Spoiler TV has a new poster of Iris promoting The Flash’s seventh seven.
Supergirl
Spoiler TV also has a new Dreamer poster for the sixth season of Supergirl.
Soulmates
Entertainment Weekly has our first look at AMC’s Soulmates, a futuristic anthology series set in a near-future where scientists have developed away for you connect to your soulmate.
The Boys
A new PSA recorded by the show’s cast encourages you to wear a mask during our ongoing global pandemic. It is, of course, appropriately curse-y.
Agents of SHIELD
Finally, Agents of SHIELD reaches its epic conclusion in the trailer for next week’s two-hour series finale, “The End is At Hand” and “What We’re Fighting For.”
Banner art by Jim Cooke.
DISCUSSION
Just cast Jared Padalecki as Michael and Jensen Ackles as KITT. Bing, bang, boom, see you next Tuesday.