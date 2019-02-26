Image: Universal Pictures

Half a century after Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton made us fear disease as much as dinosaurs and robots, the classic sci-fi novel The Andromeda Strain is finally getting a sequel. And it’s coming out this year.



HarperCollins Publishers announced in a press release that the Crichton estate has approved the publication of The Andromeda Evolution, a direct sequel to Crichton’s 1969 classic “technothriller.” The book, which was adapted into a movie in 1971 and a 2008 miniseries on A&E, is about a deadly and fast-replicating alien organism that’s unleashed on a town in New Mexico, turning human blood into powder and killing almost everything it touches.

The sequel was written by Daniel H. Wilson, the author of 2011's Robopocalypse, in collaboration with CrichtonSun LLC, and will explore the return and resurgence of the deadly Andromeda virus. “As a lifelong fan of Michael Crichton, it’s been an unbelievable honor to revisit the iconic world that he created and to continue this adventure,” Wilson said in a statement.

Crichton passed away in 2008, and since then there have been a few posthumous projects designed to continue the worlds and characters he’s created. For example, in 2011, Richard Preston completed The Hot Zone, a novel Crichton was working on at the time of his death. Plus, we’ve seen the Jurassic Park franchise continue with Jurassic World, and we’ve got HBO’s Westworld, soon set to enter its third season.

The Andromeda Evolution will be released on November 12.

