5 Sci-Fi and Horror Shorts to Help Fill That No-New-Movies Void

A woman (Nikki Amuka-Bird) celebrates her anniversary in VR in Kate Cox’s Vert. Image : Vimeo

No new blockbusters out right now? Don’t worry, they’ll return to theaters (once theaters themselves return) one of these days. In the meantime, why not turn your attention to some new genre shorts; they may be brief, but they’re still capable of stirring emotional reactions worthy of any full-length feature.

1) Until There Was Nothing

The world may feel like it’s ending, but Paul Trillo’s hypnotically beautiful (but also kinda terrifying) short shows what a more literal interpretation of “the end” might look like. Trillo sent us his new short, which was selected as a Vimeo Staff Pick, and introduced it as follows: “While in lockdown, I’ve recently finished up a short film titled Until There Was Nothing, an experimental narrative that interprets what the Earth would look like moments before entering a black hole. The piece floats through aerial views of distorted, surreal landscapes all while narrated by Alan Watts.”

2) “3rd Eye” Cult Murders

The horror-loving fiends at Midnight Video sent over their latest, a found-footage riff that uses the POV of a police crime-scene camera to excellently startling effect.

3) I’ve been hearing strange noises from my attic

The clever pairing of a Zoom call, some very sneaky editing, and an excellently out-of-place Legally Blonde backdrop make watching Rob Savage’s short—created as part of a fundraising initiative for covid-19 relief efforts, and selected as a Vimeo Staff Pick—the funniest and freakiest way you can spend two minutes today.

4) Vert

This Short of the Week selection (also a Vimeo Staff Pick) by Kate Cox stars some recognizable faces: Nikki Amuka-Bird (Avenue 5) and Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead). They play a couple who decide to celebrate their 20th anniversary by donning virtual reality glasses that reveal their “ideal selves,” resulting in a surprise for the audience that might not be quite so surprising for the characters.

5) Details to Follow

A very different sort of relationship secret is revealed in this apocalyptic short from Michael P. Spencer, shared on YouTube channel Dust.

